Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $78,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. 236,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,419. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

