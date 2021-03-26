State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,743,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,711,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.46% of State Street worth $1,145,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

