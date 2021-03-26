Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $415.88 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $415.88 million and approximately $84.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

