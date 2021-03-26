Stealth Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $5.93 million and $9,424.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001291 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015651 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,030,261 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

