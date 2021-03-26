Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.31

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 54988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
