Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.31

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 54988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

