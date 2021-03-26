Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.37 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $6.99 or 0.00012988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $45.37 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,848.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.54 or 0.00923964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00370833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001141 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001447 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,486,848 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

