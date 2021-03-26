Steem (STEEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.66 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $263.30 million and approximately $39.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,013.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.00920325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.00 or 0.00367183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 389,572,563 coins and its circulating supply is 372,598,469 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.

