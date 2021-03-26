Stellantis (STLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) recently:

3/24/2021 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

3/15/2021 – Stellantis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

3/2/2021 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

1/27/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

