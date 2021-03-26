Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and approximately $911.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,418 coins and its circulating supply is 22,687,533,765 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

