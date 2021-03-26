Stephens Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $530.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.45.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $496.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $283.59 and a 52-week high of $498.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,269 shares of company stock worth $14,322,808. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,963,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,822,000 after buying an additional 208,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,102,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,334,868,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,046,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

