Stephens Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $180.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $9,295,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,168,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 129.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 206,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

