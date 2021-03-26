StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $31.63

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.63, but opened at $32.98. StepStone Group shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 4,727 shares traded.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $1,276,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

