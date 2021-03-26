Stewart B. Reed Sells 34,483 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Omega Flex stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. 588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
