Stewart B. Reed Sells 34,483 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Omega Flex stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. 588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.