Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

