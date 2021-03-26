Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TC Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,363,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 378,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

