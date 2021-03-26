Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Cigna by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after buying an additional 350,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $241.39 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $154.41 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.