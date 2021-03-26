Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,278 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

IRM stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

