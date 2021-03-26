Stifel Financial Corp Buys 25,566 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 226.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

TEAM stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $126.54 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.