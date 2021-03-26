Stifel Financial Corp Buys 56,531 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $65.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

