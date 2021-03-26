Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

