Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Texas Pacific Land worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $183,815. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,532.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,233.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.97.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

