Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.44 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

