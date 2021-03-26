Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.54 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

