Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.61 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 910,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,573,000 after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

