Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.82 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.71 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

