Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

