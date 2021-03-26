Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 124,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $138.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82.

