Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,290 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

RDVY stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

