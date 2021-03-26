Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $81.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

