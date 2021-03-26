Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.63 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.