Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM opened at $314.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,869 shares of company stock worth $151,731,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

