Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.43 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GoDaddy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

