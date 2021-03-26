Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

