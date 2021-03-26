Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Five Below by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,016,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.52. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

