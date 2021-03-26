Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

