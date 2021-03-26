Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $111.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

