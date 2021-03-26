Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 33,202 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of -308.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

