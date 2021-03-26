Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,294 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

