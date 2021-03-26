Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,272 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

