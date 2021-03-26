Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

