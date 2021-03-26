Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,951 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Primerica worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $145.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

