Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

