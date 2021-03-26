Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,410 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.04 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

