Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,927 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.