Stifel Financial Corp Sells 51,784 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 80,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.