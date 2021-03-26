Stifel Financial Corp Sells 85,837 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SSNC opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

