Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

