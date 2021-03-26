Stingray Digitl Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.11 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.