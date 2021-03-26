Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

