Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

